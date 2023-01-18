Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 184,137 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 184,137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

