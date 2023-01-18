LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 238,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $87,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

