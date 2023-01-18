Tobam Sells 208 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tobam decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $40,348,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 110.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARE opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

