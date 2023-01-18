Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 114,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

