Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

