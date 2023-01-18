Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $96,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

