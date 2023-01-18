Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

