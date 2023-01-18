Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,701 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

