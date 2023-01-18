Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

NYSE LH opened at $254.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $290.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

