Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.62.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

