Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $164.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

