1,887 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

ADI opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

