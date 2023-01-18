Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12,187.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after acquiring an additional 335,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

