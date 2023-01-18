Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $293.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $529.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

