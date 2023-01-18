Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

