Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.
Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.
Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.
