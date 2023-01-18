SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.