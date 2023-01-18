Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,365 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

