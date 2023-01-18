NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 162 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 201.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.