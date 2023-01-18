Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 284,882 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Targa Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

