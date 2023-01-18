Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,492 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

