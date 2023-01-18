Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $310.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.29.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

