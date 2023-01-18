Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $983,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

FHN opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

