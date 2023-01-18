Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,274 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
MTB stock opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
