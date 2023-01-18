Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.