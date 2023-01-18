Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.50 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

