NorthRock Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $218.54.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

