Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 19,668 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Price Performance

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

