Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Nordson worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,908. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

NDSN stock opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

