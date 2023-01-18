Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,680 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

