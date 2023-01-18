Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,498 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,987 shares of company stock worth $5,177,759. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.