U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

