NorthRock Partners LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

