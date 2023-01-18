Assetmark Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

