Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 166,907 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

