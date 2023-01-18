Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8 %

TransUnion stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

