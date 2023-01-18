Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,105 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

