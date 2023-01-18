Summit X LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 40,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.