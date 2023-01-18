Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 2,818 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.