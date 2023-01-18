Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

