AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

