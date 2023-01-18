Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

