Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 169,101 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $87,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 20,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $36,098,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $173.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

