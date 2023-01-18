Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,305 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2,354.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

