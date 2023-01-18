Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 730.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

