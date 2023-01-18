WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.36% of WNS worth $93,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

NYSE:WNS opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

