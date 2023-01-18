Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 269.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $154,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

