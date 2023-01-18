Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $103.11 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.95% of Fabrinet worth $103,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 382.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Fabrinet stock opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

