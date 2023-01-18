Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $92,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 842,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94,672 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 82,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

