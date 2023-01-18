Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $365.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

